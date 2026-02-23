Demi Lovato to perform at the GLAAD Media Awards in March

Demi Lovato performs on ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest,' Dec. 31, 2025 (Disney/Christopher Willard)

Demi Lovato, who was honored with the GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in 2016, will perform at the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards, the organization announced on Monday.

The March 5 ceremony in LA, hosted by Jonathan Bennett, will also feature Karolina Wydra and Rhea Seehorn of Pluribus, Cara Delevingne, Camila Mendes, Kristen Wiig, Laverne Cox, Colton Underwood, Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Tig Notaro, cast members of Heated Rivalry and more.

As previously reported, Lady Gaga, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Elton John, Brandi Carlile and KATSEYE are all nominated in the music categories at this year's GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards, which honor LGBTQ visibility in media, will stream on Hulu on March 21.

Meanwhile, Demi's It's Not That Deep Tour launches April 13 in Orlando, Florida.

