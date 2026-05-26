Demi Lovato and husband spend first anniversary apart, but share wishes on Instagram

Demi Lovato and her husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, celebrated their first anniversary on Monday, but they were apart, because both of them are currently on tour: Jutes was performing in Amsterdam, while Demi was performing in Houston.

Still, the couple made time to create sweet Instagram posts for each other, featuring many photos of their wedding day. "1 year married to the one i love the most, my best friend and my favorite human @jutesmusic," Demi wrote. "365 days ago i stood across from u reciting my vows, thinking it wasn't possible to love u anymore than i already do, but here we r a year later, and somehow i love u even more than that."

Demi went on to say that it's been the best year of her life, and listed some of the couple's favorite activities, like, "leaving parties early to go get taco bell together" and "doing goofy s*** trying to out-weird each other."

"these r memories i cherish and cannot wait to make more of. i love u so much.. happy anniversary baby!!" she concluded. In the comments, Jordan wrote, "I will never ever know how I ended up with someone as special as u. My favorite human and my whole universe. I love u so much baby."

In his own post, Jordan added, "You're SO clearly my soulmate and the best friend I've ever had. Can't wait to see you and devour your face. I love you beyond words baby."

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