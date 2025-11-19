Demi Lovato believes 'the universe provided' her husband after she did the 'work'

Demi Lovato married musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in May, and she credits the universe for bringing them together -- sort of.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Demi explains, "I had been in past relationships where I thought, 'Oh, this is the long game!' But I hadn't taken care of myself yet. The universe rewards you when you do the therapeutic work on yourself, [and] I had to do the work."

"Because of that, the universe provided," she adds. "I got myself ready for a life by myself, and then I was able to share it with somebody else."

Demi met Jutes while she was making her 2022 rock album, Holy Fvck, which she says was a low point for her emotionally.

"I opened up to him because I was going through a really rough time when I made Holy Fvck. I had just come out of treatment, and I was newly sober and raw with my emotions," she says. "I had nothing to medicate with. He was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in."

She said after they co-wrote her "vulnerable" song "Happy Ending," she realized she felt "safe" with him, even though at that point they were still friends. Eventually they began dating, and after two years together, he proposed in December 2023.

"I'm really happy. I told my husband today, 'I've never been more in love with you. I didn't know my love could grow for you more so than it already has,'" Demi shares. "The timing was perfect."

