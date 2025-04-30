Deluxe edition of Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco's album coming Friday, 'Talk' video on Thursday

Petra Collins
By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have released many different versions of their album, I Said I Love You First, so what's one more?

Selena announced on Instagram April 30 that the deluxe version of the album, called I Said I Love You First ... And You Said It Back, will be out May 2. "There are some new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album. Can't wait for you to hear them!" she wrote.

She also tagged rapper GloRilla, the band Cigarettes After Sex and the artist DJ Sliink, indicating that they might be featured on the record.

Selena wrote, "Oh, and don’t forget to pick out your prom outfit…Talk video out tomorrow night at 9pm PT!!"

Selena had previously teased the "Talk" video on Instagram: a clip shows her and Benny cruising in the back of a car in formal wear. "Talk," which interpolates the song "Never There" by the band CAKE, was also teased ahead of the album's release, but so far it's only appeared in an ad for the iPhone 16e.

