Crossing the finish (Fine) line: Harry Styles runs Tokyo marathon

Harry Styles isn't just a talented singer, songwriter and actor — he's pretty fast, too.

USA Today reports that Harry ran the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. He managed to run 26.2 miles in a perfectly respectable three hours, 24 minutes and seven seconds. That was good enough for 6,010th place out of more than 37,000 registered runners, according to the marathon's official site. The winner's finish time was two hours, three minutes and 23 seconds.

USA Today notes that other celebs who've run marathons didn't do as well. Colin Farrell, for example, took just over four hours to complete the 2024 Dublin Marathon, while Ashton Kutcher did the New York City Marathon in just under four hours.

One fan quipped, "I didn't see Harry Styles in the marathon ... because he only ran in One Direction."

In other One Direction-adjacent news, the BBC reports that Liam Payne's family issued a statement on Sunday alleging the press attention surrounding the death of the singer last year has "exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son [Bear], who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience."

The family went on to ask for "time and space," as well as privacy to grieve.

The BRIT Awards, held on March 1, included a segment honoring Liam's memory.

