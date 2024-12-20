Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst droughts in Georgia using data from U.S. Drought Monitor.

Nearly half of the continental United States is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Storms during this past winter brought heavy (in some areas, record-setting) rainfall and flooding to California, offering the state an expected two-year reprieve from widespread droughts that covered nearly 100% of the state from 2020 to 2022. But in other parts of the country, especially dry conditions continue.

Four states currently have the most widespread drought, covering 100% of their areas. These are South Dakota, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems are also affected as shrinking water supplies impact agriculture and hydropower generation while increasing wildfire risk. Across New England, ongoing drought has shrunk reservoirs and water supplies in the region.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low-emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from the U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Georgia with the worst droughts as of Dec. 17, 2024. Counties are listed in order of percent of the area in drought conditions. "Abnormally dry" is not considered to be a drought but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is also included. Any counties not experiencing drought are not included in the list. Counties are listed in order of drought severity.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Emma Rubin // Stacker

Georgia statistics

- Abnormally dry: 32.5%

- Area in drought: 6.3% (#48 nationally)

--- Moderate drought: 6.3%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

White County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Union County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Troup County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Towns County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

Pickens County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Paulding County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Lumpkin County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Heard County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Hall County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Habersham County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Gilmer County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

Fulton County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Forsyth County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Fayette County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Fannin County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Marcus E Jones // Shutterstock

Douglas County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

DeKalb County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Dawson County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

Dade County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Coweta County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Cobb County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christopher V Jones // Shutterstock

Clayton County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Darryl Brooks // Shutterstock

Cherokee County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Catoosa County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

JNix // Shutterstock

Carroll County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Calhoun County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

Baker County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 100.0%

--- Severe drought: 0.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Decatur County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 59.1%

--- Severe drought: 40.9%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Miller County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 54.7%

--- Severe drought: 45.3%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Early County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 54.6%

--- Severe drought: 45.4%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Seminole County

- Abnormally dry: 0.0%

- Area in drought: 100.0%

--- Moderate drought: 0.0%

--- Severe drought: 100.0%

--- Extreme drought: 0.0%

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0%

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.