Conan Gray announces Wishbone World Tour: 'Greatest joy of my life'

Conan Gray Wishbone World Tour (Live Nation)

Conan Gray will be taking his latest album, Wishbone, on the road in 2026.

The "Vodka Cranberry" singer will kick off his Wishbone World Tour Feb. 19 in Minneapolis and will travel across North America, wrapping up March 20 in LA. Conan will then head to the U.K. and Europe before traveling down under for shows in New Zealand and Australia. The tour is set to end Oct. 8 in Perth, Australia.

The Wishbone World Tour follows Conan's Wishbone Pajama Show Tour, which traveled across the U.S. and Mexico earlier this year. He wrote on Instagram, "bringing this album on tour to you has been the greatest joy of my life, and i can’t believe i get to keep Wishbone’s story continuing through next year!!"

You can sign up for presale tickets now at conangray.lnk.to/tour. The general sale begins Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available. For more info, visit conangray.com.

