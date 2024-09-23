Coldplay's Chris Martin goes undercover in Vegas bar to film music video

A schlumpy looking guy with a bad haircut, glasses, sneakers, a too-big suit and a too-short tie took the stage at a Las Vegas bar on Sept. 21 to sing some karaoke — and patrons at the nightspot were shocked to learn the guy was actually Coldplay's Chris Martin in disguise, filming the band's new video.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Dino's Lounge in downtown Las Vegas had been contacted beforehand and told Martin was coming. He showed up holding a red balloon, sat at a table, ordered a glass of milk and watched other people sing. The night's host then called "Chris" up to the stage. He sang "All My Love," a song from the band's upcoming album, Moon Music, through the bar's PA.

The club's owner, Kristen Bartolo, told the paper, "They wanted a live moment, and it to be kept a secret so they could get a real reaction from everybody there. So it was all planned, but I didn't tell anybody, not even the staff."

“He sounded great, especially when you are in front of a crowd who doesn’t know you’re coming," she added. "These were not people who had paid to see him. He was pretty vulnerable, but afterward he ripped off his wig and the place went crazy.”

Dino's posted video of the moment on Instagram and wrote to Martin, "Thank you again for being such a cool dude. Good luck on the new album & we hope to see you in the future."

Moon Music is out Oct. 4. The band has teased a "global theatrical listening event" "coming soon."

