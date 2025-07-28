Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw set Christmas tour for December

Longtime pals Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw are teaming up for a holiday tour later this year.

The duo's Christmas Tour 2025, comprising eight West Coast dates, will kick off Dec. 4 in Washington and wrap up Dec. 13 in Cerritos, California.

The tour will find Colbie performing songs from her holiday album Christmas in the Sand, while Gavin will be singing tunes he included on his 2023 EP A Classic Christmas. The two will also perform their hits and join together for duets.

Colbie says in a statement, "The coldest season can feel so warm when you bring all your favorite things together ... and I've always wanted to do a Christmas tour with my bestie Gavin."

Gavin notes, "Christmas music makes me feel like I'm surrounded by family and making music with close friends is a great way to enjoy the holiday season, one tune at a time. Can't wait to share the stage with Colbie again this Christmas season."

Visit Colbie's website or Gavin's website for ticket information. Colbie's also offering VIP packages that include premium seats and special merch.

