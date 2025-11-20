For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Augusta using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

GAP Ministries

- Address: 1235, Augusta, GA 30901

SWAT Foundation Inc.

- Address: 2759 Royal St, Augusta, GA 30909

Reflection Revelation Church INC

- Address: 2222 bungalow rd, augusta, GA 30906

The Augusta Dream Center

- Address: 3364 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906

United Black Queens SC of Augusta

- Address: 2123 Noland Connector, Augusta, GA 30909

Holy Ghost Takeover Outreach Ministry

- Address: 3419 Covington Court, Augusta, GA 30909

Holy Ghost Takeover Outreach Ministry

- Address: 2087 Winding Trail Rd, Graniteville, SC 29829

25710 Barnes Ave

- Address: Fort Gordon GA 30905

Girl Scout Troop 2404 "Coat of Many Colors" Service Project

- Address: 2373 Calks Ferry Rd, Lexington, SC 29073

New Life Healing Restoration Center

- Address: 1125 Neolithic Ct, Lexington, SC 29073

Lela Mae Hoefer Foundation

- Address: 2410A Augusta Road, West Columbia, SC 29169

Family Promise of the Midlands

- Address: 1333 Omarest Dr, Columbia, SC 29210

Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services

- Address: PO Box 3395, Columbia, SC 29230

Coats of Kindness

- Address: PO Box 1563, Laurens, SC 29360