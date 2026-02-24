Cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area using data from Zillow.

FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville, Georgia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Oakwood, GA

- Typical home value: $316,434

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Lula, GA

- Typical home value: $319,618

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Gillsville, GA

- Typical home value: $320,008

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +53.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Gainesville, GA

- Typical home value: $365,286

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Murrayville, GA

- Typical home value: $376,840

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Clermont, GA

- Typical home value: $385,125

- 1-year price change: -3.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Flowery Branch, GA

- Typical home value: $417,851

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +42.6%