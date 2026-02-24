Cities with the most expensive homes in the Savannah metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Savannah metro area using data from Zillow.

4 PM production // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Savannah metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Savannah metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 16 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Garden City, GA

- Typical home value: $265,137

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +60.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Pembroke, GA

- Typical home value: $269,022

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +65.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Port Wentworth, GA

- Typical home value: $289,307

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +53.3%

#13. Springfield, GA

- Typical home value: $301,445

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Ellabell, GA

- Typical home value: $314,429

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +65.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Clyo, GA

- Typical home value: $317,315

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +55.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Savannah, GA

- Typical home value: $321,454

- 1-year price change: -3.5%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Bloomingdale, GA

- Typical home value: $324,132

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Rincon, GA

- Typical home value: $339,039

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Pooler, GA

- Typical home value: $349,739

- 1-year price change: -4.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Guyton, GA

- Typical home value: $358,363

- 1-year price change: -0.1%

- 5-year price change: +51.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Montgomery, GA

- Typical home value: $380,135

- 1-year price change: -4.6%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Richmond Hill, GA

- Typical home value: $415,737

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Isle of Hope, GA

- Typical home value: $577,574

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +52.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Tybee Island, GA

- Typical home value: $617,356

- 1-year price change: -7.8%

- 5-year price change: +35.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Skidaway Island, GA

- Typical home value: $884,544

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +73.7%