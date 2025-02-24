Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Warner Robins metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Warner Robins in the last week
Stacker
#9. Fort Valley, GA
- Typical home value: $145,133
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +59.8%
Stacker
#8. Hawkinsville, GA
- Typical home value: $163,858
- 1-year price change: +6.0%
- 5-year price change: +63.2%
Stacker
#7. Warner Robins, GA
- Typical home value: $200,454
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +56.8%
Stacker
#6. Centerville, GA
- Typical home value: $216,042
- 1-year price change: +4.4%
- 5-year price change: +61.4%
Stacker
#5. Byron, GA
- Typical home value: $252,235
- 1-year price change: +2.3%
- 5-year price change: +51.1%
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Warner Robins
Stacker
#4. Perry, GA
- Typical home value: $258,985
- 1-year price change: +3.7%
- 5-year price change: +53.5%
Stacker
#3. Bonaire, GA
- Typical home value: $285,420
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +47.6%
Stacker
#2. Elko, GA
- Typical home value: $304,414
- 1-year price change: +6.0%
- 5-year price change: +54.8%
Stacker
#1. Kathleen, GA
- Typical home value: $353,215
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +47.8%