Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Hinesville metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Stacker
#8. Riceboro, GA
- Typical home value: $141,277
- 1-year price change: +2.7%
- 5-year price change: +54.9%
Stacker
#7. Glennville, GA
- Typical home value: $182,962
- 1-year price change: +5.3%
- 5-year price change: +54.5%
Stacker
#6. Hinesville, GA
- Typical home value: $227,966
- 1-year price change: +4.2%
- 5-year price change: +69.6%
Stacker
#5. Allenhurst, GA
- Typical home value: $247,310
- 1-year price change: +4.8%
- 5-year price change: +61.6%
Stacker
#4. Fleming, GA
- Typical home value: $250,117
- 1-year price change: +2.4%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%
Stacker
#3. Midway, GA
- Typical home value: $265,094
- 1-year price change: +6.8%
- 5-year price change: +72.5%
Stacker
#2. Ludowici, GA
- Typical home value: $285,128
- 1-year price change: +4.4%
- 5-year price change: +54.0%
Stacker
#1. Flemington, GA
- Typical home value: $294,505
- 1-year price change: +3.5%
- 5-year price change: +49.6%