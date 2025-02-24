Cities with the most expensive homes in the Hinesville metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Hinesville metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Riceboro, GA

- Typical home value: $141,277

- 1-year price change: +2.7%

- 5-year price change: +54.9%

#7. Glennville, GA

- Typical home value: $182,962

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

#6. Hinesville, GA

- Typical home value: $227,966

- 1-year price change: +4.2%

- 5-year price change: +69.6%

#5. Allenhurst, GA

- Typical home value: $247,310

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +61.6%

#4. Fleming, GA

- Typical home value: $250,117

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

#3. Midway, GA

- Typical home value: $265,094

- 1-year price change: +6.8%

- 5-year price change: +72.5%

#2. Ludowici, GA

- Typical home value: $285,128

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +54.0%

#1. Flemington, GA

- Typical home value: $294,505

- 1-year price change: +3.5%

- 5-year price change: +49.6%