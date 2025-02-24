Cities with the most expensive homes in the Columbus, Georgia metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oklahoma using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Columbus, Georgia metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 20 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#20. Lumpkin, GA

- Typical home value: $52,828

- 1-year price change: +6.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.9%

#19. Richland, GA

- Typical home value: $60,256

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +49.3%

#18. Talbotton, GA

- Typical home value: $112,167

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +37.9%

#17. Cusseta, GA

- Typical home value: $121,981

- 1-year price change: +8.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

#16. Buena Vista, GA

- Typical home value: $122,573

- 1-year price change: +7.2%

- 5-year price change: +28.2%

#15. Junction City, GA

- Typical home value: $137,575

- 1-year price change: +6.6%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#14. Mauk, GA

- Typical home value: $146,459

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%

#13. Columbus, GA

- Typical home value: $157,861

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +53.0%

#12. Shiloh, GA

- Typical home value: $187,090

- 1-year price change: +7.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.9%

#11. Phenix City, AL

- Typical home value: $189,458

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

#10. West Point, GA

- Typical home value: $189,787

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +64.7%

#9. Seale, AL

- Typical home value: $219,176

- 1-year price change: +9.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.8%

#8. Pine Mountain Valley, GA

- Typical home value: $236,467

- 1-year price change: +10.2%

- 5-year price change: +69.3%

#7. Pine Mountain, GA

- Typical home value: $277,927

- 1-year price change: +7.0%

- 5-year price change: +61.1%

#6. Waverly Hall, GA

- Typical home value: $279,760

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

#5. Fort Mitchell, AL

- Typical home value: $293,778

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +43.0%

#4. Hamilton, GA

- Typical home value: $346,498

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +49.0%

#3. Cataula, GA

- Typical home value: $353,713

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +48.3%

#2. Ellerslie, GA

- Typical home value: $368,041

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

#1. Midland, GA

- Typical home value: $375,831

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.1%

