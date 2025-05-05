Check out great things to do in New York City for a perfect day out

Way.com offers suggestions for some of the best things to do in New York City during its 400th anniversary.

With snow retreating and the sun peeking out, it's quite normal to get that sudden urge to step outside and do something fun. Plus, in New York City, there is plenty to choose from. This year is even more exciting with the city celebrating its 400th anniversary, bringing special events alongside the usual favorites.

Maybe it is ice skating at Rockefeller Center, catching a Broadway show, or trying something unexpected like visiting a tiny 36-square-foot museum or braving an ice bath class—food, music, comedy, theater, museums, whatever sounds good, NYC has it. So, if you're wondering where to start, Way.com will help you find the best things to do in NYC. Scroll down to learn more.

And if you're planning to drive around the city, it's worth sorting out parking in NYC ahead of time. Having a spot ready can make exploring NYC so much smoother.

Step Into Ancient Egypt With the Horizon of Khufu

Ever wondered what it would be like to explore the Great Pyramid of Giza? With Horizon of Khufu, you do not have to imagine because you can experience it in New York City. When talking about things to do in NYC, this is one spot you should not miss. This immersive virtual reality adventure takes you back 4,500 years to see the pyramid as it was in ancient times.

Held at Eclispo at 555 W. 57th St., the experience lets you step inside hidden corridors, witness ancient rituals, and even sail the Nile. The attention to detail is incredible, making it feel as if you are truly walking through history. With a virtual Egyptologist as your guide and even a sassy feline companion, you will learn fascinating details along the way.

The experience lasts about 45 minutes, and tickets range from $34 to $44 for adults depending on the date. If you are a student, in the military, or bringing kids along, you will get a discount. Since it is fully virtual, you will need to wear a headset that completely immerses you in the world of ancient Egypt. However, if you are new to virtual reality, do not worry because the staff explains everything before you start. The space itself covers 10,000 square feet, giving you plenty of room to explore without bumping into others.

Step Aboard the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum

There are not many places where you can walk on a real aircraft carrier, explore a submarine, and stand beneath a space shuttle all in one visit. The Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum at New York City's Pier 86 lets you do just that. The USS Intrepid is not just any ship. It survived kamikaze attacks and a torpedo strike during World War II. Later, it became a NASA recovery vessel, retrieving astronauts from space missions.

Today, it stands as a tribute to American courage and innovation. Visitors can explore the lower decks, where sailors once lived, check out historical artifacts, and get up close with fighter jets and helicopters on the flight deck.

One of the biggest highlights is the Space Shuttle Enterprise, an early NASA orbiter that paved the way for space exploration. A visit to this museum is one of the most exciting things to do in NYC, especially for history and aviation enthusiasts.

Inside the Growler, the only guided missile submarine open to the public, guests can experience the cramped conditions sailors endured beneath the ocean's surface. The museum's exhibits go beyond displays, offering interactive experiences that bring military and space history to life.

General admission tickets grant access to the aircraft carrier, submarine, and space shuttle pavilion, with additional guided tours available for a deeper look. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this museum is a must-visit. Skip it, and you will miss one of the most incredible ways to experience American military and space history up close.

Try the Viral Smash Burger at Little Grenjai

Little Grenjai in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood has made a name for itself with its Thai American twist on comfort food. The highlight? A smash burger that has taken social media by storm. This Krapow smash burger, now available for lunch, is grilled to perfection and topped with American cheese and holy basil. It's finished with a spicy-sweet special sauce and a tangy lemongrass-infused giardiniera. The result is a flavor-packed bite that keeps people coming back.

Stopping by for lunch is an easy choice, but dinner offers just as much to enjoy. The restaurant brings a welcoming feel, making it perfect for a quick meal or a longer sit-down experience. Those seeking a burger worthy of their Instagram feed will not be disappointed, but it is not just about the visuals. This is the kind of food that leaves a lasting impression.

Grab a Slice at L'Industrie Pizzeria

L'Industrie Pizzeria has built a reputation as one of the best spots for pizza in New York City. The first location opened in Williamsburg in 2017, and it quickly became a favorite, with people lining up for a taste of its long-fermented, naturally leavened crust. A second location in the West Village now serves the same incredible slices but in a more polished setting. The menu features high-quality ingredients imported from Italy. Classics include the Margherita slice, spicy salami, and the famous burrata slice, which pairs hot pizza with creamy cold burrata.

Anyone looking for things to do in NYC should add this to their list. The Williamsburg location keeps the old-school sidewalk pizza shop feel, while the West Village spot offers a comfy interior with dark wood, exposed brick, and even natural wine on the menu. Slices come out hot with crispy edges, a bright and slightly sweet tomato sauce, and toppings that balance each bite. Regulars swear by the Wednesday-only sandwiches, like the chicken vodka and chicken caesar, served on the shop's own bread. Even dessert gets a twist, with gelato topped with olive oil and flaky salt.

Taqueria Ramirez

Taqueria Ramirez brings authentic Mexico City tacos to Brooklyn. When Tania Apolinar and Giovanni Cervantes opened the small taqueria at Greenpoint in 2021, they had one goal, which was to serve pork tacos the traditional way. They cook their carnitas in a special pot called a choricera that allows different cuts of pork, like suadero and longaniza, to simmer in their own fat until they are full of flavor.

Unlike most taco spots, they do not serve chicken or shrimp, only pork. The one exception is their nopales taco made with cactus for vegetarians. Their success led to Carnitaz Ramirez, a second location in the East Village that focuses entirely on pork.

Tacos here cost around $5, which keeps them affordable without sacrificing quality. Taqueria Ramirez does not offer delivery because it believes tacos should be eaten fresh right off the grill. However, for takeouts, it provides paper plates, or customers can order by the pound with tortillas and toppings packed separately. Moreover, family and tradition are at the heart of everything they do.

Explore Broadway's Past and Present

Visiting the Museum of Broadway is one of the best things to do in New York City, especially for someone who loves theater. It takes you on a journey through over 300 years of Broadway history, showing how theater has evolved from the 1700s to today. Inside, you'll find real costumes, props, and set pieces from some of the famous Broadway productions.

There are even recreated sets and interactive displays that make you feel like you are part of the show. Located right in Times Square, it's easy to stop by while exploring the city. A self-guided tour lets visitors move at their own pace while brand ambassadors are available to answer questions and take photos. VIP tours offer a more in-depth experience with expert guides sharing stories and insights about each exhibit.

Since opening, the Museum of Broadway has welcomed thousands of guests and continues to host special events for theater lovers. This is the perfect place to visit in NYC to learn about the magic behind Broadway's biggest productions.