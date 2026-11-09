Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Columbus, Georgia using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Sam's Club
- Address: 5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA
- Price: $2.98
#2. Walmart
- Address: 3515 Victory Dr, Columbus, GA
- Price: $3.01
#3. Murphy USA
- Address: 6469 Gateway Rd, Columbus, GA
- Price: $3.02
#3. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 1042 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA
- Price: $3.02
#3. Walmart (tie)
- Address: 7400 Blackmon Rd, Columbus, GA
- Price: $3.02
#6. Liberty
- Address: 6600 Flat Rock Rd, Midland, GA
- Price: $3.06
#7. AAFES
- Address: 3004 Custer Rd, Georgia, GA
- Price: $3.07
#7. AAFES (tie)
- Address: 3004 2nd Infantry Division Rd, Fort Benning, GA
- Price: $3.07
#9. AAFES
- Address: 10117 8th Divison Dr, Fort Benning, GA
- Price: $3.09
#10. Zelmo's Zip In
- Address: 6840 Midland Commons Blvd, Columbus, GA
- Price: $3.11