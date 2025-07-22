Charli XCX's movie to close Venice Film Festival's Critics' Week

One of the many films that Charli XCX has been involved with over the past year will see the light of day as part of this year's Venice Film Festival, which runs Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.

The film, 100 Nights of Hero, will close the festival's Critics' Week, which is for directors on their first or second films. Charli stars alongside Emma Corrin, Felicity Jones, Richard E. Grant and Nicholas Galitzine; Julia Jackman directs. You can see a photo of Charli in the film on the festival's website— she's pictured wearing an elaborate blue velvet gown and standing on a balcony.

According to the website, 100 Nights of Hero is set in an alternate world and focuses on Maika Monroe's Cherry, a woman who is unhappily married. She's torn between romantic feelings for her husband's friend Manfred, played by Nicholas, and for her maid Hero, played by Emma, who's part of a secret society that collects stories of women who rebelled and were unjustly punished for it. Charli plays a character named Rosa in the movie.

On her Instagram Story, Charli posted the headline of a story about the film being part of the festival and wrote, "Julia Jackman, you are the best."

In addition to 100 Nights of Hero, Charli is part of the upcoming movies Faces of Death, Sacrifice, I Want Your Sex, Erupcja, The Gallerist and The Moment.

