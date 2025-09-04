Charli XCX writes original songs for Emerald Fennell's adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights'

Fall in love again and again with Wuthering Heights.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic story -- complete with a Charli XCX soundtrack.

The trailer is set to Charli's "Everything is romantic," from her album Brat. But she announced on Instagram that the film will also feature "new original songs by me." She added, "in theatres february 4th. happy early valentines <3."

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in the reimagining of the beloved Gothic romance. Elordi also starred in Saltburn, which Fennel wrote, directed and produced. She also wrote, directed and produced this film.

"Do you want me to stop?" Elordi's Heathcliff asks Robbie's Cathy as he runs his fingers over her stomach in the trailer.

"No," she whispers in response.

Making up the ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

In addition to creating the songs for this film, Charli is appearing in no less than seven upcoming movies.

