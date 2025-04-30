Charli XCX to star in, produce new film from noted Japanese horror movie director

Even though Charli XCX is finishing up her Brat arena tour, and has plenty of European music festivals on her schedule, she's still finding time to close movie deals for herself.

Variety reports that Charli will star in and produce the next movie from Takashi Miike, a legendary Japanese director of horror films. According to Variety, he's directed over 100 films since 1991 in a variety of genres, but he's best known for depicting extreme violence in movies like Audition and Ichi the Killer.

The plot of the film isn't available, but Charli is making it through her own Studio365 production company, which is also making the movie The Moment, based on her original idea, for A24.

As Variety notes, this is just the latest in an extremely long list of movie projects that the "Guess" singer is involved in. She's also appearing in the films 100 Nights of Hero, Erupcja, Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, Sacrifice and The Gallerist, working with co-stars like Natalie Portman, Emma Corrin, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Wilde and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

On the TV side, Charli also has an executive producer credit on the new Prime Video series Overcompensating, which has just received a Gotham Television Award nomination for breakthrough comedy series.

