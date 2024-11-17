Charli XCX on 'SNL': The return of Domingo and more

A few weeks ago when Ariana Grande hosted Saturday Night Live, she performed a now-viral sketch where she played a bridesmaid at a wedding, singing a parody of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." When Charli XCX hosted the show on Saturday, Nov. 16, she revived that sketch -- but with a new twist.

In the original sketch, Ariana, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim were bridesmaids who sang to Chloe Fineman's Kelsey, a bride who'd cheated on her soon-to-be husband during her bachelorette weekend with a guy named Domingo. Now it's eight months later and the girls are at Kelsey's baby shower, along with Charli as Kelsey's cousin.

They sing about the "babymoon" trip they took to Miami, but this time, it's a parody of Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go!" and the chorus is "D-O-M-I-N-G-O" -- because the baby's paternity is definitely in question.

It's one of multiple sketches Charli appeared in, in addition to performing "360" -- introduced by Julia Fox, of course -- and "Sympathy Is a Knife."

In a sketch about other celebrities who auditioned for Wicked, Charli did a perfect impression of Adele, and then played her bestie Troye Sivan opposite Bowen Yang, who playing her. She also starred -- and sang -- in a digital short with SNL alum Andy Samberg about a couple who love calling the cops on people.

In addition, Charli played Posh Spice in "It Girl Thanksgiving," opposite SNL castmembers playing Julia Fox, Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Naomi Campbell, Rachel Sennott, Cher and the Olsen twins.

Her other sketches had her playing a podcast producer, a contestant on a Thanksgiving-themed baking show, a student in an acting class and a woman who makes out with the star of Shrek: The Musical.

