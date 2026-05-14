Charli XCX says she isn't 'gonna explain where i was coming from' with 'Rock Music'

Charli XCX's new song is called "Rock Music," and while it does incorporate an electric guitar, she denies that it actually is rock music. Now, she's taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the divisive feedback she's been getting about the song.

"seeing all the different reactions to my song rock music has been really interesting," she writes, adding, "i'm not gonna explain where i was coming from with 'rock music,' but all i know is that things can be funny, earnest, sincere, and joyful all at the same time and that's what i feel about a lot of the things i make."

"i love talking about music and art w my friends, so im happy people are throwing out thoughts," Charli writes, concluding, "anyways, just was thinking about things and thought i’d put them on the internet, will probably regret it lol."

Charli has also posted a behind-the-scenes look of the making of the song's video, revealing that in one scene, she decided to throw a salt shaker and accidentally hit her husband, George Daniel, right in the head. "I feel so terrible," she says. In another part of the clip, we learn that she's wearing her actual wedding dress under a black leather jacket in several scenes.

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