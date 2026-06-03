Charli XCX says creating 'Music, Fashion, Film' album cover left her 'genuinely shook' for the first time

The album cover for Charli XCX's new album Music, Fashion, Film features rocker John Cale, designer Marc Jacobs and director Martin Scorsese, three giants in their respective fields. Charli says being present while they were photographed together made her finally understand the word "shook."

Speaking to Shaad magazine, Charli says, "You know how people use the term 'shook?' ... I never really have felt genuinely shook before, I think. And once we finished that shoot, me and [photographer] Aidan [Zamiri] were just ... it was like this out-of-body experience and I turned to him and I was like, 'I think this is what shook means.'"

"Just to have these three legends in this room being willing to come together for this album cover ... it was really cool," Charli continues, adding, "It felt quite magical, and not something that I think I'll ever really experience again."

As for why Charli chose those three men, she tells the magazine she wanted to feature people she had "personal connections with." She collaborated with John Cale on the soundtrack for the movie Wuthering Heights earlier this year, and she's done three fashion campaigns with Marc Jacobs, the first person to ever ask her to do one.

As for Scorsese, she says, "I've been lucky enough to be able to sit down and have a few conversations with him about film, about his films and his encyclopedic knowledge of films."

Charli then adds, "I mean, he doesn't really need an explanation, he's f****** Martin Scorsese and the fact that he wanted to do this ... I felt really honoured."

Music, Fashion, Film comes out July 24.

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