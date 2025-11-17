Charli XCX releases music video for 'Wuthering Heights' song 'Chains of Love'

Charli XCX attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Original's 'I Love LA' at Paramount Theatre on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Charli XCX has released the music video for "Chains of Love," a song from the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie.

The visual features Charli dressed in all white as she spins and tumbles across a long white banquet table. Things get progressively more turbulent as wind blows, the table lifts off the ground, chairs slide across the floor and glass breaks.

"Chains of Love" is featured in the official Wuthering Heights trailer. Charli created an entire album of songs for the film, which is available for preorder now and comes out Feb. 13, 2026, the same day the movie is released in theaters.

Charli previously released the song "House" off the album, featuring The Velvet Underground's John Cale.

Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë's classic novel, is directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!