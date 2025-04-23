Charli XCX, Lola Young nominated for 2025 Ivors

LOLA YOUNG Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Andrea Tuccillo
Charli XCXLola Young and RAYE are among the nominees for the 2025 Ivors, which honor the best in British and Irish songwriting.

Charli's Brat is up for best album, along with Lola's This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway. Both Lola's "Messy" and RAYE's "Genesis" will compete for the prize of best song musically and lyrically. Lola is also up for the rising star award.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” and Myles Smith's "Stargazing" are nominated in the most performed work category.

The 2025 Ivors take place May 22 in London. For more info, visit IvorsAcademy.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!