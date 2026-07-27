Charli XCX explains why she 'caved' and put her album B-sides online

When Charli XCX announced her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, she said she'd be releasing special "b-side" songs for several tracks on the album. She initially said the songs would only be available on a dedicated Instagram account and as limited-edition 7-inch vinyls, which, of course, quickly sold out. But now Charli's changed her tune and has made the songs more widely available.

"ps i caved… bsides available on itunes now," Charli wrote on Instagram.

And on her b.sides Instagram account, Charli explained, "i made b sides for each of the songs released ahead of Music, Fashion, Film because it felt natural to pair each songs with a fitting counterpart - something that's adjacent to the album but not entirely part of it."

She continued, "traditionally, b sides often become fan favorites… and i guess in the case of some of the b sides for this album, that has proven to be true. i felt adamant i wouldn’t put them on streaming because it sort of felt counter intuitive to the whole ethos of those songs, but i know you all really wanted them so i’ve begrudgingly put them on itunes lol."

"you can call me a hypocrite, i don’t mind ;) love you all and i hope you enjoy these special songs in ur ears."

One fan snarked, "wasn’t aware itunes was still a thing queen but get your coin."

Another one wrote, "spotify when omg."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.