Charli XCX, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo tracks make 'Rolling Stone' list of Best Songs of 2026 So Far

Now that we're halfway through 2026, Rolling Stone has rounded up this year's releases into a new ranking called "The Best Songs of 2026 So Far."

The top 10 includes Charli XCX at #1 with "SS26," from her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film. The magazine calls the track "hilariously brutal." Ella Langley's mega-smash "Choosin' Texas," which Rolling Stone describes as "a sparkling entry in the tear-in-my-beer canon," sits at #3.

In at #4 is Olivia Rodrigo's "drop dead," a song the mag says "captured the feeling of being so deliriously head over heels that you feel literally sick."

The #5 song makes the cut but is not a single: "Season 2 Weight Loss" by Harry Styles, in which the singer contemplates whether his fans would love him for who he truly is rather than the idol they believe him to be. Rolling Stone says it's "one of the smartest, most intriguing records" he's made to date.

Bruno Mars' comeback single "I Just Might" lands at #8. According to Rolling Stone, it's "the kind of effervescent pop-funk sugar that's made him one of the most popular showmen in pop music."

Beyond the top 10 are songs including sombr's "Homewrecker," The KID LAROI's "Thank God," Bella Kay's “iloveitiloveitiloveit” and Gracie Abrams' "Hit the Wall."

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