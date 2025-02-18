Chappell Roan releasing special 'Lawyer Edition' of new song 'The Giver'

It was released back in 2020, but Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" has finally reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, she's not resting on her laurels — she's releasing a brand-new song in a special format.

Chappell debuted the new song, "The Giver," on Saturday Night Live last year. Now she's announced "The Lawyer" edition of the song, pressed on 7-inch blue vinyl. She put it up for preorder on Tuesday — it doesn't ship until August — but it's already sold out. However, you can sign up to be notified if it's restocked.

Promoting the song on Instagram, she wrote, "THE LAWYER. ur ex's worst nightmare. she gets the job DONE." That goes along with the theme of the song, which is about how a woman can please another woman better than a man can.

On her Instagram Story, Chappell teased the song through photos of actual billboards advertising her fake legal services. One in New York reads, "Ew … someone had a little accident" and suggests you call 620-HOT-TO-GO. One in Los Angeles touts Chappell as being LA's "finest divorce lawyer" and reads, "Your ex's worst nightmare. I'll get the job done. They'll take it like a taker!"

That billboard also gives the same phone number; if you call it, you get a menu of different services. Choose #2 and you'll hear a clip of the song, which, by the way, is no longer available on YouTube. It was originally posted there following Chappell's SNL appearance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.