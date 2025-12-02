Chappell Roan, Charlie Puth and more performing on 'NYRE 2026'

Chappell Roan, Charlie Puth and Mariah Carey are among the artists performing during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

The bill also includes Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Goo Goo Dolls, Jessie Murph, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Zara Larsson, Leon Thomas, Madison Beer and the voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

The ABC special airs on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET and will feature performances from Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico, along with the broadcast from New York City's Times Square. The Times Square headliners are yet to be announced.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will host from NYC. Chance the Rapper will host from Chicago, while Julianne Hough and football star Rob Gronkowski will host from Vegas. More details for the Puerto Rico festivities will be announced shortly.

More than 85 songs will be performed before the show wraps up at 4 a.m. ET. It will also air the next day on Hulu.

