Chappell Roan announces fall shows in three cities: 'sooo excited'

Chappell Roan fans, brace yourselves: She's returning to the stage for headlining shows in the U.S. this fall.

The "Pink Pony Club" star announced she will perform several shows in New York; Pasadena, California; and Kansas City, Missouri. She'll do four shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, in September, followed by two nights at Kansas City's Museum and Memorial Park in early October. She'll wrap things up Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“I am sooo excited to bring Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things to New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles!!! I love these three cities so much and wanted the chance to do something special for them this year," she says in a statement.

"Since I started performing, I have always wanted my shows to be a party that everyone is invited to, and the only way to do that is to keep ticket prices affordable and away from scalpers," she continues, noting that she's using the Fair AXS ticketing process.

Ticket registration via axs.com/chappellroan2025 is open now; you must register by Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET for the chance to buy tickets. Fans will be chosen at random between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7 for the chance to purchase up to four tickets.

Chappell is also donating $1 tickets to organizations that provide resources and support for trans youth. She notes, "It is so important that I give back to the trans community as they have given me so much throughout my entire career."

