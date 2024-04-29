The Chainsmokers releasing new EP on May 10

The Chainsmokers have announced the release of their first EP since 2019.

No Hard Feelings, featuring six tracks, will arrive May 10. Included are the duo's two previously released 2024 singles, "Addicted" and "Friday," plus four brand new songs: "No Shade at Pitti," "Bad Advice," "Tennis Court" and "Green Lights."

The news of the EP comes following The Chainsmokers' appearance at the Stagecoach Festival on April 27. During their set at Diplo's Honky Tonk, they played remixes of country songs, like Taylor Swift's "Mean," as well as EDM tracks and their own hits, including "Closer" and "Something Just Like This." They were also surprised onstage by Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter collaborator Shaboozey, who sang along to his track "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

The last EP from the duo was World War Joy back in 2019. Their most recent non-single release was the eight-track album Summertime Friends in October 2023.

