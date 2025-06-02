Can you get a cold in the summer? Tips to treat and prevent summer sniffles

GoodRx explains that while it’s true you’re more likely to have cold symptoms in the wintertime, you can get a cold at any time of the year.

If you get sick with a cold during the summer, it might catch you by surprise. It turns out those rays of sunshine can't protect you from the pesky viruses that cause the common cold. And while it's true that you're more likely to have cold symptoms in the wintertime, you can get a cold at any time of the year, GoodRx says.

But is a summer cold different from a winter cold? If so, how?

Key takeaways:

A summer cold is often no different from a cold at any other time of the year.

Many of the viruses that cause the common cold circulate year-round.

Summer cold symptoms are usually the same, too. They can include cough, congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat. Sometimes a summer cold can come with additional symptoms like fever or diarrhea.

Allergies can seem like a summer cold. But allergies are more likely to cause an itchy nose and watery eyes than a cold.

Are summer colds different from winter colds?

Summer colds are mostly the same as winter colds. But colds are less common in the summer. One reason is that viruses spread more easily in colder weather. And when the temperatures drop, it can be harder for your body's immune system to fight off an infection.

When you do get sick in the summer, you’re often fighting off the very same viruses that circulate in the winter. Some viruses that tend to spread year-round include:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

COVID-19

Rhinovirus

Adenovirus

Influenza

These will all cause the same kinds of typical cold symptoms that you would get during the winter.

But one group of viruses—known as enteroviruses—are the exception to this rule. These viruses are more common during the summer and fall, but they're still less common than the common cold. Enteroviruses cause symptoms that go beyond cough and congestion. If you get a summer cold caused by enterovirus, you're more likely to also have some "stomach flu" symptoms that aren't as common with a regular cold.

Summer cold symptoms

If you catch a virus that circulates year-round, then your summer cold symptoms will feel no different from a typical winter cold.

Your symptoms may be mild and nothing more than a pesky annoyance as you go about your day. Or they might be so bothersome that it’s hard to keep up with your regular activities.

Common cold symptoms include:

Cough

Runny nose

Nasal congestion

Sneezing

Sore throat

Fever

If your summer cold is caused by enterovirus, you may be more likely to develop these other symptoms in addition to your cough and cold:

Fever

Vomiting

Diarrhea

And just like in the winter—not everyone will have the same symptoms. So not all colds will look the same, whatever the season you’re in.

How long does a summer cold last?

Most summer colds last about the same as a winter cold—about 7 to 10 days. But sometimes symptoms can linger for as long as 3 weeks. If you have lingering symptoms, you can take comfort in the fact that most people start to feel better after the peak in symptoms, which happens around the first 1 to 3 days of an illness.

How to tell if it’s a summer cold or allergies

It can be hard to tell the difference between cold symptoms and allergies, especially in the summertime. Both can cause a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and a feeling of being run-down.

But there are a few signs that your symptoms are more likely due to allergies. If your runny nose is caused by allergies, you are more likely to have:

An itchy nose or itchy throat

Watery, irritated eyes

Symptoms that last longer than 2-3 weeks

Summer cold or COVID-19?

And then there's still COVID-19 to think about. It can be hard to tell the difference between a summer cold and COVID-19 based on symptoms alone. This is especially true with Omicron subvariants, which are more like the common cold than earlier COVID-19 strains. Both a cold and COVID-19 can cause a runny nose, sore throat, cough, or fever.

If you have COVID-19, you’re more likely to experience:

Loss of smell

Achy muscles

Headaches

Keep in mind that the latest Omicron subvariants are less likely to cause loss of smell. And other viruses can also leave you unable to smell or taste, so this symptom alone can't make the diagnosis.

The best way to know if your summer cold symptoms are caused by COVID-19 is by taking a COVID-19 test.

Preventing summer colds

There's no certain way to prevent a summer cold, but you can lower your chances of catching one by:

Washing your hands regularly

Avoiding people who are fighting off a cold

Sleeping at least 7 hours each night

Lowering your stress levels

Considering taking vitamins like zinc or echinacea

Getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccines

How to treat a summer cold

If you find yourself fighting off a summer cold, you'll likely want to get rid of it fast so you can get back to your summer plans. Thankfully, there are some things you can do to help yourself get over a cold fast.

You can help your body recover by:

Drinking tea and honey

Using a nasal saline rinse

Gargling with saltwater

Trying supplements like zinc, echinacea, and probiotics

Using over-the-counter (OTC) medications

The bottom line

A summer cold is often no different from a winter cold—aside from the season you find outside your door. Most people with a summer cold will experience the usual cough, congestion, and runny nose. If you’ve had a summer cold caused by an enterovirus, you might also have some symptoms that aren’t as common during a winter cold—like fever or diarrhea. But otherwise, your cold symptoms will still be similar to a cold in the winter. While it might be hard to tease out if it’s something other than a summer cold—like COVID-19 or allergies—there are some telltale signs you can look for to help you know what you’re fighting off. But rest assured, there are plenty of things you can do to make sure your body heals as quickly as possible if you do find yourself fighting off the common cold during summertime.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.