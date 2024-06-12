Camila Cabello releases track list for 'C, XOXO'

By Mary Pat Thompson

Camila Cabello has released the track list for her upcoming album, C, XOXO.

The singer's fourth studio album arrives on June 28, and she posted the full track list for the record to her Instagram on Wednesday.

In addition to two back-to-back collaborations with Drake, the album features Lil Nas X and Playboy Carti on the already released singles "He Knows" and "I Luv It," respectively.

City Girls are also featured on the record, billed separately as JT and Yung Miami on the song "Date County Dreaming," which could possibly indicate this is their last feature as a duo.

Here's the full track list:

"I Luv It" Feat. Playboi Carti
"Chanel No. 5"
"Pink XOXO"
"He Knows" Feat. Lil Nas X
"Twentysomethings"
"Dade County Dreaming" Feat. JT and Yung Miami
"Koshi XOXO"
"Hot Uptown" Feat. Drake
"Uuugly" Feat. Drake
"Dream-Girls"
"305TilIDie"
"B.O.A.T"
"Pretty When I Cry"
"June Gloom"

