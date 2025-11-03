Call Me Baby: Carly Rae Jepsen is pregnant

Carly Rae Jepsen performs onstage at Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Congrats to Carly Rae Jepsen! The "Call Me Maybe" singer is expecting her first child.

Carly announced the news with a series of black-and-white photos showing her and her husband sitting on a bed as they cradle her baby bump. "Oh hi baby," she captioned the post.

Carly married music producer Cole M.G.N. in October in an intimate celebration at New York City's legendary Chelsea Hotel, according to Vogue. She took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to share photos from the happy day with the caption, "Husband. That feels good to say. New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life."

The couple revealed their engagement in September 2024.

