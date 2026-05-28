Buy Olivia Rodrigo's mini hospital room from 'the cure' video

At the end of Olivia Rodrigo's video for "the cure," we see that the operating room Olivia ends up in is actually a diorama made of cardboard and string, which the "real" Olivia crushes with her foot. If you want to reenact that scene in real life, now you can — thanks to Etsy.

Olivia has teamed with an Etsy creator called Macy Mae Designs, who has created a diorama of the operating room. It comes unassembled with all the pieces you need to recreate it, including the wallpaper, checkered flooring, two tiny shelving units with bottles, a hospital bed and an itty-bitty heart made of felt resting on a medical tray.

The project, described as "part collectible, part craft project, and part display piece," is perfect for that Livvie in your life, or, as the maker's webpage notes, "anyone who appreciates a tiny world with a little heartbreak, healing, and imagination woven in." Each room costs $149.

In the video, Olivia is a nurse in the cardboard hospital who tries to cure her heart by injecting it with various antidotes, but she ends up on the operating table, hooked up to multiple hearts.

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