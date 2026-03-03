BTS unveils track listing for new album, featuring co-writes by Ryan Tedder, Diplo, Tame Impala

BTS has unveiled the track listing for their new album ARIRANG, and has also confirmed which of the 14 tracks will be the first single.

The songs feature co-writing by Diplo, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Tame Impala aka Kevin Parker and all the members of BTS. RM is credited on 13 out of 14 tracks, while SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have writing credits on multiple tracks.

Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Kevin Parker, Flume and Mike WiLL Made-It are among the producers.

According to a press release, the lead single, "SWIM," is about "one’s resolve to keep moving forward despite the turbulent waves of life."

ARIRANG arrives March 20; a world tour will follow.

Here's the track listing:

"Body to Body"

"Hooligan"

"Aliens"

"FYA"

"2.0"

"No. 29"

"SWIM"

"Merry Go Round"

"NORMAL"

"Like Animals"

"they don't know 'bout us"

"One More Night"

"Please"

"Into the Sun"

