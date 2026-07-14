BTS releases newspaper ads teasing 'NORMAL' music video

Extra, extra, read all about it! BTS is doing a little extra promotion in the form of fake newspaper articles for their new single, “NORMAL.”

The K-pop superstars published one in the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday and another in the New York Post on Tuesday. The ads featured the headline "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering" and a photo of the band wearing black suits standing in front of a row of urinals with their backs facing the camera.

“Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting,” the copy reads. “While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal.”

BTS will be debuting the music video and Korean version of "NORMAL," off their album ARIRANG, exclusively on Spotify on July 17 and on all streaming platforms on July 19.

The group is currently on their ARIRANG world tour. They’ll also co-headline the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on July 19.

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