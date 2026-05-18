BTS' Jung Kook teaming with Calvin Klein for a capsule collection

Jungkook attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Brant Foundation on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jung Kook is getting into the fashion business in a major way.

The BTS member, already a global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, is now teaming with the fashion house to design a limited-edition men's and women's capsule collection, WWD reports. According to a press release, the capsule shows off Jung Kook's "rebellious and edgy style" and is based around his love for motorcycles.

The pieces are inspired by the label's '90s trucker jacket, and '90s straight and low-rise baggy denim styles. The collection also includes graphic tees, sweatshirts and a racer jacket, featuring distressed denim accents and racing stripes.

According to WWD, Jung Kook selected the denim washes and worked with the label to customize fits and incorporate special touches, like his signature being embroidered on the pieces in hidden places.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein drops on calvinklein.com Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET and in stores on Wednesday. Limited-edition underwear will be sold at Calvin Klein's flagship stores in New York, Tokyo and Paris. Wednesday will also bring pop-ups in LA, as well as in Thailand, Australia, China, Singapore and Taiwan.

David Savman, global brand president of Calvin Klein, told WWD, "What makes this capsule especially compelling is the way it combines Jung Kook's influence with Calvin Klein's most recognizable styles to create something that feels fresh, personal and culturally relevant while remaining true to the brand."

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