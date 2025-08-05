BTS denies participation in Michael Jackson tribute recording project

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

An Irish tabloid recently claimed that BTS was involved in a recording project involving songs originally written for Michael Jackson — a claim which the group has denied.

Back in 2006, Michael went to Grouse Lodge Studios in Ireland to record a new album, but never completed the sessions. On Aug. 3, The Irish Sun on Sunday quoted Paddy Dunning, the head of Grouse Lodge Studios, as saying that he'd been signing up artists to record the songs that Michael originally planned to cut.

Dunning was quoted as saying, "The sessions started last year and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs."

But the band's label, BIGHIT Music, posted on X Tuesday, "We would like to address recent media reports concerning BTS' alleged participation in a Michael Jackson tribute album. BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project."

"The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity. We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information.”

The online version of the story has now removed Dunning's quote about BTS, but further quotes him as saying that the Michael Jackson estate gave him permission to proceed with the project, and to make a documentary about the time he spent in Ireland, with his kids in tow, recording the project.

