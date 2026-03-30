BTS debuts at #1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 with 'SWIM'

After racking up their seventh #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with ARIRANG, BTS has now notched their seventh #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

"SWIM," the first single from ARIRANG, debuts on top of the chart. With it, BTS continues their streak of having the most #1 hits for any group since 2020, when they earned their first one: "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

They also have the most #1 hits for a group in nearly 50 years, when the Bee Gees topped the chart nine times from 1971 through 1979. The record for the most overall is held by The Beatles, with 20, followed by The Supremes with 12, the Bee Gees with nine, The Rolling Stones with eight and then BTS with seven.

BTS' other #1 hits include "Butter," "Dynamite" and "My Universe," with Coldplay. Among the individual members of BTS, Jimin and Jung Kook have each earned one #1 on the Hot 100 with, respectively, "Like Crazy" and "Seven."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.