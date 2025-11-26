Bryan Adams enlists friends for new holiday tune ‘California Christmas’

Bryan Adams is getting everyone in the holiday spirit.

The rocker just released the new holiday song "California Christmas," which he co-wrote with his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance.

The tune is described as "a sun-soaked holiday anthem that brings a bright West Coast twist to the season." It is the first taste of Adams' upcoming holiday album, Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam, and features guest appearances by such Canadian artists as Alessia Cara, Barenaked Ladies, Alan Doyle and The Sheepdogs.

"California Christmas" is available now via digital outlets.

The album also features Adams and friends covering holiday staples like “Little Saint Nick,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Deck the Halls,” “O Christmas Tree” and more.

Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam will be released Dec. 8 to coincide with Adams' Canadian holiday TV special of the same name, which will air on CityTV.

Adams, who earlier this year released the new album Roll With the Punches, is set to wrap his U.S. tour on Wednesday in Minneapolis. He then heads to the U.K. in December. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

