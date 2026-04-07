Bruno Mars Day parade, street naming set for April 10 in Las Vegas

Bruno Mars is kicking off his The Romantic Tour April 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but before he takes the stage, the entire city will be celebrating.

A free "Bruno Mars Day Parade" will step off at 1 p.m. that day at the Bellagio Fountains and end at Toshiba Plaza, which will be open to fans starting at 11 a.m. Bruno himself will be part of the event, which will be viewable from the sidewalks in front of the Bellagio, Cosmopolitan and Park MGM resorts. Park MGM is where Bruno's had a residency for years.

After the parade reaches Toshiba Plaza, located in front of the T-Mobile Arena, the city's Park Avenue will then be renamed Bruno Mars Drive, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The publication notes that MGM Resorts ran the idea past Bruno in October as part of his birthday celebration, and "he was thrilled," an executive says.

According to the paper, the parade will feature marching bands, double-decker buses, live music, vintage cars and women firing off t-shirt cannons. "Because it is Mars, we can't rule out a performance should the mood strike him," notes the Review Journal.

And because it's Bruno Mars Day, the publication says the event will also feature a ceremonial state flag from Nevada governor Joe Lombardo, and a proclamation from Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

Bruno and his band have drawn some 800,000 fans to Park MGM over the years; he also opened up a nightclub, The Pinky Ring, at Bellagio, another MGM Resorts property. Will he resume his residency after his tour? An MGM Resorts exec told the Review-Journal, "I mean, absolutely, yeah, I would love it. I can't speak for Bruno, but we have an incredible partnership with this man."

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