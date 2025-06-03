Britney Spears teams with Balenciaga for new collection, playlist

Britney Spears is going haute couture.

As part of Balenciaga's Spring 2026 collection, exiting creative director Demna has teamed with Britney to launch a limited-edition range of clothing and accessories, as well as an exclusive playlist curated by Britney.

The 12-piece collection includes T-shirts, zip-up hoodies and two silk printed flags, all featuring archival images of Britney. There are also baseball caps embellished with jewels and studs, with the word "Britney" written across the front. The baseball caps range from $725 to $1,250 each, while the hoodies cost between $1,490 and $1,650. The tees range from $795 to $1,050. The flags are $995 apiece.

"I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna's last collection with the House," Britney says in a statement. "These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone."

The playlist, available on streaming services, includes new remixes of "Oops!...I Did It Again" and "Gimme More," as well as songs by Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, Prince, Michael Jackson, Sia, Billie Eilish, Cher, Elton John, Madonna, Lorde, Tate McRae, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Adele.

One song on the playlist is a collaboration between Duran Duran and Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

