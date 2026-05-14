Britney Spears' rep says story of 'erratic' behavior was 'completely blown out of proportion'

A spokesperson for Britney Spears is pushing back on a TMZ report that Britney exhibited "erratic" behavior while dining at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, on Wednesday night.

TMZ cited sources that claimed while sitting at a table with two people she was allegedly "screaming" and "barking"; another diner claimed she walked by their table with a knife. Separately, an entertainment journalist said in a post on X that he was eating dinner next to Britney, calling it an "INSANE dining experience."

But a rep for Britney tells ABC News, "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors."

"At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half," the statement continued.

"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

Britney's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, pleaded guilty on her behalf on May 4 to reckless driving in connection with a March 4 arrest. She was sentenced to one day in jail, which she already served, as well as three months of an alcohol education program, including weekly visits with a psychologist and twice-monthly visits with a psychiatrist. She was also required to pay a $571 fine and undergo chemical tests at any time at the request of police.

Britney voluntarily checked herself into a rehab facility after her arrest, a representative previously confirmed to ABC News.

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