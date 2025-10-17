Britney Spears continues to react to ex Kevin Federline: 'why is HE SO ANGRY'

Britney Spears has once again taken to social media to respond to claims that her ex-husband Kevin Federline makes about her in his new memoir You Thought You Knew -- and is also accusing her family of neglect.

On X and Instagram, Britney writes that she is "always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," adding, "I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews."

In his book Kevin accuses Britney of abusing drugs and alcohol, and exhibiting disturbing behavior, like watching their sons sleep while holding a knife.

"why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries. Are you f****** serious," Britney writes about Kevin's current press tour. "I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them."

"What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine … the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying."

Britney then accuses her mother of calling her only "one time in six years" and not inviting her to her son's birthday party in Louisiana. "They secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated," she adds.

She finishes her lengthy post by writing, "I will start acting, doing real columns monthly ... I might even start my own radio podcast," and gives thanks to "the people supporting my heart right now."

In a separate post, Britney wonders if she would feel "more confident and not alone and prettier" if she "had a family that respected me."

In response to Federline's book, a rep for Britney told ABC News, "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids ... and their well-being during this sensationalism."

