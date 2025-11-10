Brew those soy lattes: Train announces 25th anniversary 'Drops of Jupiter' tour

Tell me -- is Train hitting the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Drops of Jupiter? Of course they are.

The band's Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour will kick off July 8 in West Palm Beach, FL, and is currently set to wrap up Aug. 30 in Auburn, Washington. Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson will join the bill as special guests.

You can sign up at Train's website to get a presale code; the sale begins Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. local. Additional presales, including a Citi presale, will run throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local.

The band, which has added singer/songwriter/producer Butch Walker to its lineup, will be performing all their hits, including, of course, their Grammy-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified anthem "Drops of Jupiter." It's the title track of their 2001 sophomore album of the same name. It also featured the singles, "She's on Fire" and "Something More."

Look for Train, who are planning to release new music in 2026, on NBC's Today show on Wednesday, followed by an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday.

