Bodyguard involved in Chappell Roan confrontation doesn't work for her, 'takes full responsibility'

The bodyguard who allegedly made 11-year-old Ada Law cry by scolding her for walking past Chappell Roan in a hotel restaurant is now telling his side of the story. The takeaway is that, as Chappell originally noted, he wasn't acting on her orders.

Ada is the daughter of actor Jude Law and stepdaughter of soccer star Jorginho Frello, who is married to Ada's mother, Catherine Harding.

To recap, Jorginho said that he, Catherine and Ada were recently staying in the same Brazilian hotel as Chappell. Jorginho said that Ada spotted Chappell in the hotel restaurant, "passed by the singer's table, looked over to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to the table with her mom." He added, "She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything." Jorginho alleged that a security guard then confronted his family and spoke "extremely aggressively" to Catherine and Ada, which ended with the girl in tears.

Chappell subsequently denied that the security guard worked for her and noted, "I did not ask [him] to go up and talk to this mother and child.” She also apologized if they "felt uncomfortable," adding, "You did not deserve that.”

The guard, Pascal Duvier, posted on Instagram Wednesday, "I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals."

He wrote that he "made a judgement call" and took action based on "information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location."

"My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful," he concluded.

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