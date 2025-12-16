Billy Joel Carnegie Hall tribute to feature Rob Thomas, Gavin DeGraw, Train's Pat Monahan & many more

The upcoming Music of Billy Joel tribute concert at New York City's Carnegie Hall, scheduled for March 12, was the first in the long-running charity concert series to sell out before any performers were announced. Now, ticket holders finally know who they're going to see at the show.

The tribute will feature Billy's entire touring band as the house band. As previously reported, one of the performers will be Billy's daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel. Other confirmed artists on the bill include Rob Thomas, Train's Pat Monahan, Gavin DeGraw, Matt Nathanson, Marc Roberge of O.A.R., singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, country icon Tanya Tucker and Americana stars Mary Chapin Carpenter and The War and Treaty, with more performers to be announced.

Presented by New York promoter, venue owner and producer Michael Dorf, the Music Of tribute concerts raise funds for nonprofit organizations devoted to music education. Since their inception in 2004, the annual concerts have honored iconic performers such as Bob Dylan, Carly Simon, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Prince and Aretha Franklin.

