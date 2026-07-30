Billie Eilish's '﻿﻿HIT ME HARD AND SOFT'﻿ concert film to stream on ﻿﻿Paramount+

Key Art for 'Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live,' featuring Billie Eilish streaming on Paramount+, 2026. (Paramount+)

Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT concert film will soon be streaming hard and soft.

The movie is set to debut on Paramount+ on Aug. 6.

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR was filmed during the "bad guy" artist's world tour in support of her latest album, 2024's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. It was co-directed by Eilish alongside famed Titanic and Aliens director James Cameron.

The film premiered in theaters in May and was released to digital platforms in June.

In related news, Eilish paid tribute to late Irish singer-songwriter and Oscar-winning Once star Glen Hansard, who died Wednesday at age 56.

"Devasted... wouldn't be who I am today without glen," Eilish wrote in an Instagram Story.

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