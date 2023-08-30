Billie Eilish is latest recipient of the Brit Billion Award

Billie Eilish is the latest recipient of the Brit Billion Award.

The Brit Billion Award was launched in May by the British Phonographic Industry, which also hands out the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. It's given to artists who've racked up 1 billion career streams in the U.K. Billie's "bad guy" has over 300 million streams, and six of her other songs have notched 100 million streams each.

Hugely popular in the U.K., Billie was named International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards in 2020 and 2021 and International Artist of the Year in 2022. She's also the youngest artist ever to headline the U.K.'s Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds Festival.

The other artists who've received the Brit Billion Award include veteran acts like Queen, Mariah Carey, ABBA and Coldplay, along with Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Lewis Capaldi.

